CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up to $39.07

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.07, but opened at $41.91. CareDx shares last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 21,759 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. CareDx’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,401,175. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

