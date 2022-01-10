Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,133. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.42. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

