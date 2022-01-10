Square (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $203.00. The stock traded as low as $134.65 and last traded at $134.73, with a volume of 149032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.54.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth $234,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

