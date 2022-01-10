Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

