ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Bank of America

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ON. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after buying an additional 2,375,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,870,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

