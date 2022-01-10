South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 48,570 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 99.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.2% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 224,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 76,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after buying an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $40.58. 258,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,865,001. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -319.28 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

