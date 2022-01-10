PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 5.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 10.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,480. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

