1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.31

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 22182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

ONEM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

