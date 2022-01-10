5,830 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.28. 73,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,407. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

