VITE (VITE) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.46 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, VITE has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $33.46 million and $3.79 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0672 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,030,225,047 coins and its circulating supply is 497,653,936 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

