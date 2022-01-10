Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $142.70

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $142.70 and last traded at $143.80, with a volume of 137901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.60.

Several analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

