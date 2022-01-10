Curran Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after buying an additional 2,503,171 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,606 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,922,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,061,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.51. 114,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,589. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

