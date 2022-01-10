Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Up to $18.30

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $18.72. Repay shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 473 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Repay by 5.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth $1,202,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 103.3% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

