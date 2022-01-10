Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Up to $18.30

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $18.72. Repay shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 473 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Get Repay alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Repay by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Repay during the second quarter worth $1,202,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Repay by 103.3% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Repay by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.