CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 30,320 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 64.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 9.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 406,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,303 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 38.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 54,267 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 30.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 377,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

