Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 567 shares.The stock last traded at $18.04 and had previously closed at $18.32.

The stock has a market cap of $710.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

