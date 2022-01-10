Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Down to $43.03

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.03, but opened at $41.22. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 8,435 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,895 shares of company stock worth $19,232,700. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

