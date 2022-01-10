Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $22.16

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.16, but opened at $21.05. Beauty Health shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 24,169 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.57 million. Equities analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,826,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beauty Health by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after buying an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

