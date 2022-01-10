Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $34.08

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.08, but opened at $32.62. Inhibrx shares last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 408 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 29.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.