Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $22.16

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.16, but opened at $21.05. Beauty Health shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 24,169 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKIN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.57 million. Analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

