Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Gap Down to $17.82

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $17.03. Arteris shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen began coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arteris Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

