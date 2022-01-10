RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Down to $39.08

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.08, but opened at $36.68. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 608 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAPT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $94,507.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,295 shares of company stock worth $442,096 in the last ninety days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

