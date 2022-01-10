Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,446,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,435,000 after purchasing an additional 195,080 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.19. 8,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,540. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.13 and a 200-day moving average of $224.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

