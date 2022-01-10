IFS Advisors LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,388.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $12.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $422.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,510. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.62 and its 200 day moving average is $426.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

