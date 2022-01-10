Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.88 Million

Brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to report $243.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.25 million to $260.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $133.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $922.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $906.30 million to $943.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $833,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 115,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. 33,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.