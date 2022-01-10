Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $18.30 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,169 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.4% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.13. 455,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,036,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

