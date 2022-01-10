Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 313 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,169 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after buying an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.13. 455,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,036,039. The stock has a market cap of $229.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

