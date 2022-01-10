$467.50 Million in Sales Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report $467.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $466.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

MAXR stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. 33,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,764. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

