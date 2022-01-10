IFS Advisors LLC Sells 4,054 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

IFS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after buying an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.22. 105,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,717,500. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.34 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

