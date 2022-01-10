Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 2,904 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 98.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,494,000 after acquiring an additional 334,783 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $3.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.43. 7,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.51. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.90.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.