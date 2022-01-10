Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after purchasing an additional 350,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,959,000 after purchasing an additional 312,597 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,536,000 after buying an additional 124,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after buying an additional 217,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after acquiring an additional 693,328 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 100,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,040. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.