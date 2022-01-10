Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRTEA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 55,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.87. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

