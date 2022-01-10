Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Primis Financial comprises about 1.8% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,280. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $389.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

