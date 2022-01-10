Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $9.74 Million Stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Origin Bancorp makes up 3.3% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Origin Bancorp worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 22.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3,504.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.15. 26 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

