Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 220.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 133,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 911,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,625,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

EXPD stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,520. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

