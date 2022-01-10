Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 540.2% in the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $279,000.

VO traded down $4.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,460. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.62 and a 200-day moving average of $246.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

