Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,753 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,186,000 after purchasing an additional 70,433 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,545,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,374 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,518. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.