Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,676,000 after acquiring an additional 536,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,766,000 after acquiring an additional 244,902 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,582. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

