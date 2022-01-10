Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 10,849 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.95. 304,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,873. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

