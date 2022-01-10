Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lowered its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 38.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,247 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.