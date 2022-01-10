Brokerages Expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.38). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 4,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.10. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

