Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $51.40 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 745,194 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for 1.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 2.13% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $51,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIMO. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,626. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

