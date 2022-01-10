Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Cuts Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.32% of Banc of California worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at about $459,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at about $6,323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after acquiring an additional 52,593 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,460. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.61. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

