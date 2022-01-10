Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $269,000 Position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Professional were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Professional during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Professional during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 41.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional during the second quarter worth about $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Professional alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFHD shares. TheStreet upgraded Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of PFHD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,420. Professional Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $268.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $70,685. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.