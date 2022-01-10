Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the period. Ingevity makes up about 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $39,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter worth $228,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.73. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

