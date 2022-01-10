K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $10.07 Million in CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2022

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,068,000. CHW Acquisition makes up 0.8% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000.

CHWAU stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16. CHW Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU).

Receive News & Ratings for CHW Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHW Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.