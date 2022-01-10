K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $10.07 Million in CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,068,000. CHW Acquisition makes up 0.8% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000.

Get CHW Acquisition alerts:

CHWAU stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16. CHW Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU).

Receive News & Ratings for CHW Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHW Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.