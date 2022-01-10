K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 467,737 Shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 585,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,737 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Natural Order Acquisition were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Natural Order Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Monday. 8,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,240. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

