K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 399,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 1.86% of B Riley Principal 250 Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRIV. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,132,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,576,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRIV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,033. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

