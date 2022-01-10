K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

HRC stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $155.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,912. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.34 and a 1 year high of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.66 and its 200 day moving average is $144.02. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

