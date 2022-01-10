K2 Principal Fund L.P. Raises Holdings in Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 2.60% of Alberton Acquisition worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alberton Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.74. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 million and a PE ratio of -90.31. Alberton Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

